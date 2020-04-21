Image caption The married father-of-two was found hanged at his home in November 2017

The independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sacking of Carl Sargeant has been called off.

The Welsh Government will also pay the outstanding legal costs of the Sergeant family, following the inquest into the late AMs death.

Mr Sargeant was sacked from the cabinet by the then first minister Carwyn Jones in November 2017, over allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women.

The AM took his own life days later.

The decision by the First Minister Mark Drakeford was welcomed by Mr Sargeant's family, who said "we must draw a line under everything and let our grieving process begin".

Mr Jones had called an inquiry, and appointed barrister Paul Bowen to chair it, following the death of Mr Sargeant in 2017.

It never got off the ground. Its proceedings stalled after the family of Mr Sargeant, unhappy at the format, began legal action. A High Court judge found it was unlawful that Mr Jones took decisions on the probe.

The coroner at Mr Sargeant's inquest said that sacked ministers should be given more support.

In a statement the First Minister Mark Drakeford said following the inquest into Mr Sargeant's death he asked the chairman of ACAS, Sir Brendan Barber, to see if a way forward could be found following the inquest.

Sir Brendan recommended that the investigation should not proceed, and that the Welsh Government should meet the outstanding legal costs of the Sargeant family.

"I have decided to accept and to implement both," he said.

"I know that all parties involved now share a wish to bring an end to the public controversy in relation to the tragic death of Carl, allowing us all to remember him as the valued husband, father, colleague and friend that he was."