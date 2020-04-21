Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething is Wales' health minister

Coronavirus in Wales is circulating less than had been expected when a target of 5,000 tests per day by mid-April was first announced, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.

The target, now abandoned, was set at the end of March.

He said ministers thought the rate of circulation would be "much higher" but because of lockdown it had reduced.

Opposition parties have criticised the Welsh Government for failing to meet the target and then ditching it.

Currently Wales is able to run 1,300 tests a-day, although not all that capacity has been used.

There were complaints that the system was overly bureaucratic and complex - in response ministers have promised to streamline it, with the help of military planners.

A previous target of 8,000 tests a-day was revised down to a lower figure of 5,000, to be achieved by mid-April, after Welsh ministers said a deal to boost capacity fell through.

Meanwhile Plaid Cymru has called for a judge-led inquiry into the Welsh response to coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales with Claire Summers, Vaughan Gething cited procurement problems for why the Welsh Government had not met the target.

He said they have not been able to import a range of equipment and chemical reagents needed - "partly because there's world competition for this which has shortened supply even further", while some countries had restricted the export of some goods.

There is an ongoing commitment to expand the testing programme, "but that's for a different reason", he said.

"Because when we announced the 5,000 figure that we thought we'd get to within that two-to-three week time period, we thought we'd have a much higher incidence of coronavirus still circulating.

"And because of the social distancing measures... we've significantly reduced even more than we thought the amount of coronavirus that's spreading.

"What we need to do next is to make sure we properly use the tests we have got, and to expand our testing programme because we need to do that if we're going to come out of lockdown."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The Cardiff City Stadium testing centre is one of four being set up in Wales

He said he would have more to say on how the Welsh NHS would increase its capacity at the next Welsh Government press conference on Tuesday.

Wales currently only tests patients, health and social care workers with symptoms.

The World Health Organisation has stressed the importance of testing in tackling the virus, so suspected cases can be isolated and contacts traced.

The strategy was raised on Monday by First Minister Mark Drakeford as a necessity when Wales eases out of lockdown, with plans being drawn up.

In response Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the comments "beg the question how can we be sure about true infection levels when we are testing so few".

"And surely increasing tests up to 9,000 a day at the end of this month as originally promised is vital to resuming the community testing the Welsh Govt halted on 13 March," he added.

Call for inquiry

Meanwhile Plaid has called for an immediate public inquiry, led by a judge, into the response to the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

Mr Price said the investigation should have its initial findings ready by the end of summer.

Central themes should include the level of preparedness, if valuable time was lost on planning for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing that would be required and whether the lockdown should have been imposed earlier, he said.

"Such an inquiry should leave no stone unturned in answering, difficult questions fully and frankly," he said. The investigation should run in a parallel with an inquiry at a UK level, Mr Price said.

But the leader of the assembly Conservative group, Paul Davies, said it was "way too soon to be talking about inquiries".

"Now is not the time for distractions, the current focus must remain on defeating the coronavirus and supporting everyone on the frontline putting their lives at risk," he said.