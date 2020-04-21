Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The House of Commons will return on Tuesday following an extended recess

All Commons debates should be held virtually, Plaid Cymru has said.

With the UK under lockdown and MPs returning from recess on Tuesday, members of parliament will take part in hybrid meetings with up to 120 attending online and some in person.

But Plaid's Jonathan Edwards said the arrangement potentially forced MPs who live far from London to travel.

The Commons said the system was an "achievable first step towards a virtual Parliament".

MPs will need to agree measures when they return from the extended Commons break.

The Welsh Assembly was the first UK parliament to sit virtually in March, using the video conferencing app Zoom.

Image caption Jonathan Edwards says the system could force some MPs to travel

The House of Commons Commission has agreed for up to 120 MPs to take part in proceedings online.

Around 50 could remain in the chamber under social distancing rules.

The commission says all MPs are being encouraged to work virtually.

Mr Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: "The House of Commons being recalled is an important step in ensuring the concerns of our constituents are heard and the UK government is held to account".

But he is disappointed some proceedings will continue to require MPs to attend in person, adding: "It is not only unnecessary, but potentially exclusionary, as MPs not based in and around London will be forced to travel to make a contribution to certain debates".

The commission said: "The hybrid model was developed at speed and chosen as an achievable first step towards a virtual Parliament - having the benefit of meeting current technological capacity."

Image caption The Welsh Assembly has held two virtual meetings - the first UK parliament to do so

Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire Craig Williams said it was "incredibly important that Parliament is reconvened" and that MPs hold the government to account whatever party they are from.

Labour's MP for Newport East, Jessica Morden, supports the changes. The party whip, who confirmed she would be working from home, said: "There are moves in place so you don't have to be there - it's exactly the right thing to do."

Welsh Questions on Wednesday will be the first virtual session under the changes with the Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, taking questions remotely from MPs.

The Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will be in the Commons chamber along with a small number of MPs.

They will be able to interact with their "virtual" colleagues through a number of screens which have been placed in the chamber.