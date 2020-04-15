Image copyright Reuters

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has vowed to boost coronavirus testing by the start of next week.

The Welsh Government is far short of meeting its own target of up to 5,000 tests a day by "mid-April" - currently 1,300 tests a day are taking place.

On BBC Radio Wales the AM denied he had said "at this point today" Wales would be providing 5,000 tests.

"But I do expect within a number of days we will be at that point," he added.

Currently in Wales only patients in hospital, health and social care workers with symptoms can be tested for coronavirus.

Outside of hospital testing is done at locations run by health boards, and at the recently opened Cardiff City Stadium testing centre.

The latter is one of four planned in Wales, but its day-long closure on Bank Holiday Monday sparked controversy over why the capacity was not being used.

Mr Gething's subsequent comments, suggesting some blame sat with local authorities for not referring social workers, prompted criticism of its own and claims the system is overly complex.

What has happened so far?

With the World Health Organisation calling on governments to "test, test, test" in their fight against coronavirus, pressure has mounted for capacity to increase.

But the effort in Wales was hit in March after a deal with a company to provide an extra 5,000 tests a day fell through. The Welsh Government has not explained why.

Originally the government had planned to be able to carry out 6,000 tests a day by 1 April.

After the deal's collapse, Mr Gething said in a statement that, by mid-April, up to 5,000 tests a day would be conducted.

It aims for 9,000 tests a day by the end of the month - the government has hoped it can reach the figure with the provision of an extra 4,000 tests through a UK-wide four-nation deal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething, pictured last month, said he would have to be "up front" if Wales does not meet 5,000 tests a day

What did Vaughan Gething say?

Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Oliver Hides that he had not said "at this point today we'd be at 5,000 tests".

"But I do expect within a number of days we will be at that point," he said.

"I'm expecting it won't be a straight linear line, but we'll see more testing capacity come on this week, to the start of next week.

"If we don't achieve 5,000 tests, then I'll have to be upfront about why that hasn't happened, because I will want those answers, as well as people who need to see that testing capacity increase."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The day-long closure of the Cardiff City Stadium centre was criticised on Monday

He reiterated his frustration, aired on Tuesday in reaction to the news of the temporary Cardiff City Stadium closure, "that we're not consistently making much better use of the capacity that we have".

He has ordered a review into how testing in Wales works - amid concerns in local government the system involves "a long chain of bureaucracy".

"I want referrals to be made and then quickly processed through so that people get tested," Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales.

"I also want to make sure that people are referring people in, so that we don't get into the situation we have today where there isn't a backlog but we're not making best use of our resources".