A total of 61 care homes in Wales have had one or more cases of coronavirus.

Wales' chief medical officer, Frank Atherton, confirmed the figures.

He said there have been cases of infection "clusters" in some homes. More than 2,000 care homes in England have seen outbreaks of the virus.

There have been concerns about how the sector will cope with the disease without more provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Figures from 2015 said Wales had 673 care homes five years ago.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Oliver Hides, Mr Atherton said there was a similar picture in Wales as there was across the UK.

"We have, as of yesterday, 61 care homes which have one or more confirmed cases," said the chief medical officer.

"In some cases we've seen clusters of infection in care homes, outbreaks," he said.

"When that happens, we ask Public Health Wales to work with care homes to help to strengthen infection control systems."

The virus "really has a predisposition to spread in closed environments", he said.

"That's why we've seen issues in hospitals, in care homes, potentially in prisons, schools and any other closed environment."