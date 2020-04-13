Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Personal protective equipment (PPE) includes masks, gloves and other clothing to stop the spread of coronavirus

Unions are seeing "horror stories" over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff dealing with coronavirus, a leading official says.

Shavanah Taj, of the Wales TUC, claimed a ward sister at a hospital near Cardiff sought goggles online because there were only four for 400 nurses.

The body, which represents most Welsh unions, has called for greater clarity on the supply of kit.

Cardiff and Vale health board's medical director said hospitals had enough PPE.

But Ms Taj, general secretary of the Wales TUC, called for "independent inspectorates" to "go out and check that supplies are getting to where they need".

She said: "We're getting some real horror stories now, in terms of frontline NHS workers and social care workers fighting coronavirus."

Ms Taj said a doctor contacted Wales TUC about a "Covid positive ward" being set up at Llandough hospital.

"He said that the sister of the ward is currently on Amazon, trying to see if she can get some gardening goggles, because there's four visors between 400 nurses and that doesn't even take into account other people," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Oliver Hides.

"So it was really scary, and really worrying".

The situation at the hospital was "somewhat improved" since, she said.

The Welsh Government said at the weekend that it had distributed "eight million extra pieces of" personal protective equipment (PPE).

But Ms Taj called for further detail: "Where is the stock being held, how is it being ordered, what types of masks and protective wear have been ordered?" she asked.

It comes after Unison Cymru said a lack of PPE was "killing" front-line staff.

Dr Stuart Walker, executive medical director for the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said he was not aware of the incident Ms Taj raised.

"I wasn't aware of that specific incident, but Llandough Hospital is one of our hospitals in our health board.

"I'm confident that we have the right amount of PPE but I'm very happy to take that away and look into that," he said.

"My understanding, after spending time on the wards myself, is that the right level of PPE is available."