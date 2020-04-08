Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prisoners on remand - in custody awaiting trial - can already vote

Plans to give some prisoners the vote in local elections in Wales have been shelved due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers had intended allowing inmates serving less than four years to take part in local elections from 2022.

But Local Government Minister Julie James told the assembly the government was not committing "any official resource" to the legal changes needed.

Critics of the proposal had said ministers were ignoring public opinion on the matter.

Ms James said the reversal was part of ministers' legislative planning for "coping with the grave circumstances we are".