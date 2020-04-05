Image caption Nick Thomas-Symonds has represented Torfaen since 2015

A Welsh MP has been appointed to a key position in Sir Keir Starmer's new shadow cabinet.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds was named as shadow home secretary by new leader Sir Keir on Sunday.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he would be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic as an "immediate task".

The former barrister, who has been an MP since 2015, said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the role.

He had previously served on the Labour front bench as shadow solicitor general under the previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.