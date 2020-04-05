Labour leadership: Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds made shadow home secretary
- 5 April 2020
A Welsh MP has been appointed to a key position in Sir Keir Starmer's new shadow cabinet.
Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds was named as shadow home secretary by new leader Sir Keir on Sunday.
Mr Thomas-Symonds said he would be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic as an "immediate task".
The former barrister, who has been an MP since 2015, said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the role.
He had previously served on the Labour front bench as shadow solicitor general under the previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Honoured to be appointed @UKLabour Shadow Home Secretary. The immediate task is to focus on the #coronaviruscrisis: as @Keir_Starmer said this morning, we will work constructively with the Government, not scoring political points, but also asking the difficult questions needed.— Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) April 5, 2020
End of Twitter post by @NickTorfaen