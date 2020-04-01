Collapsed testing deal was with Roche - Drakeford

Image copyright SOPA Images/Getty Image caption Roche says it has a contract with the UK ministers to increase testing across the whole of the UK

It has been confirmed the company Welsh ministers thought they had a deal with to supply Covid-19 testing equipment was Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche.

It emerged on Saturday that an agreement to provide 5,000 extra tests a day had collapsed.

Until now the Welsh Government has refused to name the firm.

But responding to a question from Plaid Cymru's leader, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We did have a deal, it was a deal that we had with Roche."

He told Adam Price: "We believe that it was a deal that ought to have been honoured. We now have access to a supply of tests from a consortium of suppliers that will give us a considerable uplift in testing here in Wales.

"Truthfully, what I believe patients are interested in is that testing will be available, that staff can be tested and go back to work, and some of the detail of how that came about is not, I think, uppermost in the minds of people who need that testing.

"They want to know it's there and is going to be available, and available in greater numbers, and we can be confident of that."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford: "We believe that it was a deal that ought to have been honoured"

Roche has said it "does not have, and has never had, a contract or agreement directly with Wales to supply testing for COVID-19".

Mr Price said he welcomed the first minister's decision to name Roche as the company involved but said more information was needed.

"We still don't know why the deal collapsed in the first place," he said.

"It is in the public interest that the Welsh Government and Roche tell us what exactly happened to make the agreement fail."

BBC Wales has asked Roche if it wishes to say more, now the first minister has named it as the firm involved.