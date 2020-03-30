Image caption Mark Drakeford is set to announce new funding to help businesses come through the coronavirus pandemic

A £1.1bn funding package to help businesses come through the coronavirus crisis is set to be unveiled later.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce the details at the Welsh Government's daily press conference.

Further schemes will be announced throughout the week as part of the package of support for the Welsh economy and public services.

It consists of cash reallocated from existing budgets and new money from the UK Treasury.

Mr Drakeford announced severe restrictions on people and businesses last Monday, including shutting all high street shops except those selling food, as well as pharmacies, banks and post offices.

The Welsh government's cabinet met last week to discuss how to prioritise its existing funds.

It has already been announced Welsh ministers will invest £1.4bn to help companies through grants and business rate relief.

Economy Minister Ken Skates previously said the Welsh Government would match plans announced by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help English businesses.

It included a business rate holiday for all firms in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors for 12 months and funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cafes and bars are particularly at risk from the tight restrictions

But the Welsh government has since decided not to give business rate relief to the "fewer than 200 properties across Wales" with a rateable value of £500,000 and above.

The money will instead be used to create a £100m fund to help other businesses, social enterprises and charities during the coronavirus crisis.

In a joint statement, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans and Mr Skates said the businesses affected by the decision will be able to apply for extra support.

Businesses will start to receive the emergency funds by the middle of the week.

Last week, the UK Government announced a scheme to pay 80% of the wages of employees unable to work during the crisis and a separate package allowing self-employed workers to apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits.