Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boots has been asked to "revisit its decision"

Pharmacies should not charge patients to deliver prescription medicines to them during the coronavirus crisis, Wales' health minister has said.

The Boots chain has been criticised after reports it is charging £5 for delivery of some medicines.

Vaughan Gething said people who should be staying at home could be forced to go out because of such charges.

He urged the firm to "revisit its decision". Boots has been asked to respond to the criticism.

Mr Gething told a Welsh Government news conference on Wednesday he expected community pharmacies in Wales not to charge for deliveries.

"Vulnerable groups who we've advised to stay at home for at least the next three months should not then feel forced to leave their home because they can't afford a delivery charge," he said.

He said he would be happy to contact Boots on the issue.

The health minister also warned there will be "continuing issues" around the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

His comments came as he announced the distribution of more PPE for front line medical stuff dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Gething said PPE equipment from the pandemic stockpile has been released to the NHS and to social care "to reinforce the regular supply routes that have come under substantial pressure".

He added that stocks of PPE had also been released to GP surgeries an pharmacies across Wales.

However Mr Gething acknowledged that there will be "continuing issues" around PPE.

"The re-supply timeframe in respect of some of our PPE is uncertain," he said.

"We must, therefore, use the stock we have efficiently and appropriately until resupplies become more certain."

Image caption Vaughan Gething says personal protection equipmwnt

The minister said: "We also do need to ensure that the access to this PPE stock is reserved for the use of our frontline healthcare staff and that those staff have the appropriate infection control guidance to provide the personal protection that provides the fundamental basis for the use of PPE."

Mr Gething said voluntary bodies who are helping the NHS or social services in caring for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be able to access the appropriate PPE by making contact with the NHS or local authority organisation they are supporting.