Image copyright Empics Image caption Mark Drakeford spoke with most of the seats in the Senedd chamber empty

Demand on the NHS is significant and it could become overwhelmed, the first minister has said as he explained stringent new measures on people's lives.

His and the other three UK governments have agreed strict new restrictions, urging people to stay at home.

In a statement in the Senedd, Mark Drakeford said Wales is facing its "worst medical crisis" in a century.

He spoke in a severely reduced chamber, with only a limited number of AMs.

The first minister has said everyone "must change their way of life" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Drakeford told AMs: "For most people, it will be a mild illness, but as we know... some groups of people are more at risk of developing a serious, and even fatal illness".

He said: "If they are exposed the demand on our NHS services is already significant and could become overwhelming.

"That is why we are all being asked to take a series of unprecedented steps to change the way we live our lives, because that is the best chance we have to slow the spread of the virus and slowing the speed allows us to protect our NHS, and to save lives."

Responding to a suggestion from Conservative group leader Paul Davies that an emergency budget should be published, the first minister said all parts of Welsh Government spending are being "interrogated" to see where funds can be found to support the coronavirus response.

Mr Drakeford said he intends to bring forward a "supplementary budget" which will "realign" spending for the "new and urgent priorities."