Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Caravan owners have been urged to stay at their main homes

The first minister has "every intention" of using powers to force caravan parks to close, a cabinet colleague has said.

Mark Drakeford said on Sunday he was awaiting advice as to whether he was able to force closures.

On Monday, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the Welsh Government had the capability to act.

Caravan and second home owners have been urged to stay at their main homes to not add pressure to NHS services.

It comes after crowds of people headed to Wales' tourist hotspots over the weekend - despite being advised against non-essential travel.

Snowdonia National Park Authority said there were so many people on mountain summits on Saturday that effective social distancing was "impossible".

There have been calls for caravan parks to be shut down from politicians and GPs.

Asked at a press conference if the first minister had powers to do so, Ms Williams said he did.

"There is a process that needs to be followed so the government isn't in breach of any of those legal processes which could be open to challenge by a business who felt they were being treated unfairly.

"But those powers are available and I'm confident the first minister has every intention of using them."

Image caption Crowds gathered in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday

She thanked caravan park owners who had "proactively" closed.

Ms Williams, a Liberal Democrat AM for the constituency of Brecon and Radnorshire, also said the gathering of crowds of people in Snowdonia and on Pen y Fan, as happened at the weekend, "cannot be repeated".

"These scenes have to come to an end.

"I can tell you it is not essential to be in Pen y Fan this weekend or today," she added.

Image copyright Snowdonia National Park Authority Image caption Gathering of crowds in Snowdonia cannot be repeated, the education minister said

"I understand this is unprecedented and is difficult for people to get to grips with.

"You would never in normal circumstances entertain harming another citizen

"But be absolutely clear, if you carry on doing these things you are in danger of harming other people, harming yourself, harming your family, harming those NHS workers who we will all depend on in the weeks and months to come."