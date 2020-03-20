Coronavirus: Firms 'have just hours' to survive
Firms have "just hours" to survive the coronavirus crisis, a Welsh minister has said, calling for a UK scheme to pay workers wages.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil an employment and wage subsidy package later on Friday.
It follows talks late into the night with business groups and union leaders.
Wales' Economy Minister Ken Skates warned businesses "cannot wait until next week for a positive answer".
At a Welsh Government news conference on Friday, Mr Skates said: "I hope and I believe the chancellor will today make the right decision in regard to wage subsidies.
"Many businesses have just hours, not days, to survive and they cannot wait until next week for a positive answer from the chancellor."
Mr Skates said the Business Wales support line had received just three calls from companies with concerns about coronavirus last Friday, but that number had risen to 1,300 on Monday and was "rising all the time".
But he also had a message of support for firms and their employees.
“If you had a good business in 2019, you will have a good business in 2021. If you had a good job in 2019, you will have a good job in 2021," he said.
"Here in 2020 we have a battle we must all fight together.”