Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Tuesday evening

The Welsh Government will receive an extra £1.1bn from new measures to help the economy, BBC Wales has been told.

The UK government has unveiled a package to help firms during the coronavirus crisis, including £330bn in loans.

It includes business grants and further rate relief for companies in England.

But the Welsh Government said the package was "wholly inadequate to meet the scale of the challenge".

Companies in a number of sectors, including hospitality, are warning their long-term survival is under threat.

First Minister Mark Drakeford called for a tax holiday to all businesses in a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, prior to Mr Sunak's announcement.

Earlier the Welsh Government agreed to take similar steps on business rates to those taken last week in England.

The £1.1bn follows £475m announced on Monday and £360m in the budget.

Mr Sunak's plan includes £330bn in state-backed loans for all businesses through the banking system with the help of the Bank of England.

But it also includes an extension to the business rate holiday in England to all firms in the hospitality industry, and funding grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 for small businesses, also in England.

A Welsh Government source said the money being provided to Wales as a result was not enough to fund them and therefore it should instead be done in a UK-wide basis.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "We need to study the detail in what the chancellor has announced, but this looks wholly inadequate to meet the scale of the challenge.

"The UK government is short-sighted in its focus on lending - we need to be more ambitious in our support for small businesses which are the lifeblood of our economy.

"While we are pleased to see further support, this falls short of measures the first minister called to be implemented in a letter to the chancellor earlier today."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Sunak spoke alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance

Mr Drakeford had urged Mr Sunak to intervene in "an unprecedented way" to save businesses facing "imminent bankruptcy" and to support individuals, including the self-employed, through "equally extensive interventions" to the welfare system.

In the letter Mr Drakeford called for:

Urgent arrangements to provide loan guarantees and other forms of finance to businesses to ensure that the productive capacity of the UK is not permanently destroyed.

Innovative forms of funding, particularly using the Bank of England, to be employed to avert an economic catastrophe

A commitment to underwrite the wages of employees who are laid off

A substantial increase in benefit payments for at least a defined period of time

An urgent measure to enable new claimants, including those who are self-employed to access funds without delay

Nationalising strategically important businesses as in the 2008 financial crash

Ben Cottam of the Federation of Small Business Wales called for "better connectedness between the UK and Welsh Governments" on business support.

"Because what we now have is a process of catch up, where we get an announcement which predominantly outlines the headlines for England and obviously now we have to go away and do some number crunching and figure out what this means for businesses in Wales," he said.

"What my members need to understand right now is that this support is going to be available to them in Wales, that they aren't going to be disadvantaged, that they are going to get the same level of support that they need in Wales.

"What they also need to see is that this is done in a timely way, because that delay of understanding what this means for the devolved nations is costing people."