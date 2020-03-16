Image caption Mark Reckless is group leader for the Brexit Party in the Senedd

Brexit Party Senedd leader Mark Reckless has decided to self-isolate, saying he has symptoms "potentially consistent" with coronavirus.

He is the first member of the Welsh Assembly known to be doing so.

It comes as a senior Conservative assembly member called for the Senedd to "cease standard business" and focus entirely on coronavirus.

Andrew RT Davies said: "Anything else in the current climate is an unnecessary distraction."

Brexit Party AM Caroline Jones will deputise for Mr Reckless at First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.

Mr Davies, a former Welsh Conservative leader, said he was "surprised" the government's agenda for Tuesday's plenary session remained unchanged.

He called for each minister to outline to AMs what their department was doing in response to the virus.

The Welsh Assembly and the Welsh Government have been asked to comment.

Mr Davies said a "vacuum is developing in the Welsh Government's economic response to the COVID-19 crisis and there's a real confusion about what financial support ministers might provide local people and businesses".

On Twitter he said the chancellor's budget last week "outlined a number of emergency measures to help people and the economy, yet some won't apply in Wales.

"It's important each minister outlines what they're going to do."

The Budget announcements included the suspension of business rates for many cafes and shops. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it would be "unacceptable" for the Welsh Government not to follow suit.

Since then, the Welsh Government has said that all funding that comes to Wales as a result of the announcement on rates "will be used to support Welsh businesses".

But it claimed that a lack of confirmation from the UK Treasury on the money was holding Welsh ministers back.

Economy Minister Ken Skates announced that the Development Bank of Wales would offer all its business customers a three-month capital repayment holiday to help them manage the impact of the virus.