Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised Wales' devolved government an extra £360m a year in a Budget dominated by coronavirus.

The UK government said the money takes the total new funding to more than £1bn for the 2020-21 financial year.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said cash was being provided to help deal with "exceptional circumstances".

But Welsh Finance minister Rebecca Evans said the cash "barely takes us back to where we were 10 years ago".

She was answering questions from assembly members in the Senedd.

In the first budget of Boris Johnson's government, the chancellor pledged £30bn to tackle the coronavirus.

It included extending sick pay for UK workers and business rate relief for firms in England.

Extra spending on services in England usually results in a knock-on increase in budgets in Wales, through a mechanism known as the Barnett formula.

A UK government source said that the £360m was on top of the £600m promised for 2020-21 at the spending review last September.

'Deliver prosperity'

Mr Hart said: "This Budget shows the UK government is keeping its promises to level up the nations and region of the UK and deliver prosperity for Wales".

He added: "We are supporting Welsh Government in exceptional circumstances - to help tackle coronavirus and flooding."

The budget promises to double the amount spent on flood defences in England, to £5.2bn.

No specific flood-related cash for announced for Wales, although the Treasury said the devolved administrations would benefit from extra cash through the Barnett formula.

The Welsh Government has been asking for additional help to address the impact of recent storms.

According to budget documents, cash for day to-day spending will rise from £12.1bn in 2019/20 to £12.8bn in 2020/21 - a rise of £700m.

Capital funding is rising from £2.3bn to £2.4bn - a rise of £100m.

Other Wales announcements include: