Image caption Mark Drakeford was quizzed on the Welsh Government's response on Tuesday

The coronavirus outbreak could put "enormous strain" on public services in Wales including the NHS, the first minister has warned.

Mark Drakeford said that under a "realistic worst case scenario" 80% of the population could contract the virus and that would include medical staff.

He also said plans were being drawn up to deal with the potential impact on early years education.

Six cases have been confirmed in Wales so far.

No further cases were announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr Drakeford's Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, said any emergency aid from the UK government to tackle the virus should reflect the needs of Wales' older population and manufacturing sector.

The UK budget, on Wednesday, is expected to be dominated by dealing with the immense challenges of the outbreak.

Mr Drakeford was questioned by opposition leaders on the response to the virus in the Senedd on Tuesday.

He said: "If a realistic worst case scenario were to emerge in which 80% of the population contracts coronavirus and 25% of the population contracted it in a way that required significant medical intervention, that is going to place an enormous strain on all our public services, including the health service."

The first minister continued: "Because people who work in the health service will be equally affected by the virus, so we will face a position in which there will be significantly increased demand and real strain on the people who are left to supply [heathcare services]."

Mr Drakeford said his government was working with the health service to "identify the plans that can be put in place, the resources that can be mobilised".

But those resources will not simply be beds, he said. "They will be people to provide the services that are needed," he said.

Mr Drakeford said that the impact would be felt "over many weeks".

On early years education, the first minister suggested the ratio of adults to children could be adjusted to help cope with staff absences.