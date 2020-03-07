Image caption Paul Davies beat Suzy Davies, among others, to lead the party in the Welsh Assembly

The way the Welsh Conservative Party has handled recent scandals shows its assembly group leader should run the party in Wales, an AM has said.

Suzy Davies said it has been unclear who has had the authority to deal "swiftly and fairly" with controversy.

The assembly member for the South West Wales region said the party in Wales has had a "difficult year" despite its general election performance.

Paul Davies has been assembly group leader since September 2018.

There has long been a feeling from some in the party that the person in that role should also lead the party in Wales.

Image caption Suzy Davies said it has been unclear who has had the authority to deal with a series of controversies that has hit the party

Currently leadership is shared between Mr Davies, Welsh Conservative chairman Lord Davies of Gower and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

But it is unclear which of the three is the party's most senior politician in Wales.

In recent months the Welsh Conservatives have been dealing with a series of controversies.

Its Vale of Glamorgan candidate for next year's Welsh Assembly elections, Ross England, was deselected in January over his role in the collapse of a rape trial.

Last month, a lawyer for Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said he is considering further legal action against the party over his suspension.

And Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis has been criticised over his alleged involvement in a "sugar daddy" dating website.

Speaking to BBC Wales at the Welsh Conservatives' spring conference in Llangollen, Ms Davies said it was "obvious" why Mr Davies, who she had challenged for the group leadership, should lead the party in Wales.

Image caption Ross England was due to stand for the Welsh Conservatives in the 2021 assembly election, but was deselected

"He's been chosen by the party to do precisely that. We had a vote less than two year ago when the party was asked who do they want to lead and it was him," she said.

"Obviously we had a difficult year - no point denying that.

"But it has not been clear who has had the authority to deal swiftly and fairly with everybody involved in those rather difficult stories and that does nobody any favours, not least the people involved in those situations.

"So we need some clear answers now on who can take decisions, who can make sure things happen and can reassure the party that when things go wrong, there's one person they can turn to to take responsibility."