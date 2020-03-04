Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh Six Nations matches attract huge television audiences in Wales

There have been cross-party calls to keep Six Nations rugby on free-to-air TV, after reports the rights could go to a subscription service.

Wales' home games are shown by BBC with the tournament shared with ITV, under a deal that ends in 2021.

Labour assembly member Huw Irranca-Davies said coverage behind a paywall would be an "unmitigated disaster" for participation in the sport.

Six Nations organisers have said said they "would not rule anything out".

But they called any speculation "highly premature".

Plaid Cymru AM Delyth Jewell, praised rugby's "unique place" in the "hearts of lots of people in Wales", saying "some things shouldn't be decided by who can pay the most".

Mr Irranca-Davies backed Ms Jewell's call for the Six Nations to be included on a list of UK "crown jewel events" that have to remain free-to-air, that includes the FA Cup final and the Olympics.

He said that was in the interests of rugby, as well as viewers.

"We've seen what's happened to other sports, like cricket, that have disappeared behind pay walls," he said.

Image copyright NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Image caption Huw Irranca-Davies said rugby has a different pedigree and tradition in Wales

The Labour AM also called for the BBC and ITV to be able to submit a joint bid, following concerns from the two broadcasters that the tender document appears to rule out them sharing coverage.

Conservative Andrew RT Davies also believed international rugby should say free-to-view, but said the rugby authorities were in an "invidious" position.

"I accept that it is a professional game now, and for those proponents who want to keep it on free-to-view, there does have to be an argument put where the revenues will be found to make sure that the Welsh grass-roots game can remain competitive and keep players here in Wales," he said.

Deputy Welsh sports minister Lord Elis-Thomas said he would pass on assembly members' views to the UK government.

He said he would welcome a Senedd debate on the issue, so the assembly could formally agree its position on the matter.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has also written to UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden asking for the Six Nations to be protected on terrestrial television.