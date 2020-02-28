Image caption David Melding has been a member of the Welsh Assembly since its creation in 1999

A senior Conservative member of the Welsh Assembly has said he will stand down at the 2021 election.

David Melding is one of the longest-serving members of the Senedd, representing South Wales Central since the assembly was created in 1999.

The former deputy presiding officer said being an elected politician was "no ordinary job" with "no time off".

Mr Melding vowed to devote more time to writing, and being a "creative and mischievous citizen-politician".

Conservative group leader Paul Davies paid tribute to his colleague as "one of the champions of Welsh democracy and devolution".

"In his 21 years - from the very first term - as an assembly member, he has brought an academic's insight, tact, reasoned argument, and wit to life and work in the Senedd, and beyond," Mr Davies said.

"He will continue to inspire students and those involved in politics to think more widely about the impact of policies, and his influence and legacy will be felt in the years to come."