Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andrew Slade says Flybe attracts between 320,000 and 340,000 passengers a year to Cardiff Airport

Welsh ministers are considering loaning Cardiff Airport a further £6.8m, after approving a loan of £21.2m last year.

It has now emerged the airport had requested £28m at the time.

The government will carry out "analysis and financial due diligence" before the additional funding is approved.

Writing to an assembly committee, civil servant Andrew Slade says the initial £21.2m will help the airport invest in buildings and infrastructure, route development, and security.

The loan would be repayable over 25 years.

In his letter to the public accounts committee, Mr Slade also refers to the importance to the airport of troubled airline Flybe.

He says the airline attracts between 320,000 and 340,000 passengers a year and the Welsh Government "warmly welcomed" the rescue deal the UK government struck with Flybe in January.

Referring to the impact on Cardiff Airport of an airline like Flybe ceasing to trade, Mr Slade, director of the Welsh Government's economy, skill and natural resources department, says he "would anticipate" such a scenario "to be reflected" in the airport's business plan.

"In terms of the recently agreed extended commercial loan facility," he writes, "I would like to reassure the committee that a range of downside scenario models were included within the financial due diligence which informed our decision to award the loan."

"These scenarios included a 'catastrophic event' resulting in significantly reduced traffic for an extended period, and a significant operator stopping its operations."

The £21.2m loan was an extension on the £38.2m the airport could already borrow from the government.

The Welsh Government bought the airport in 2013 for £52m.

Since then passenger numbers have increased significantly but in December the airport posted a pre-tax loss of £18.5m, nearly three times higher than the previous year.

Airport chairman Roger Lewis and chief executive Deb Bowen Rees are due to be questioned by assembly members on the committee on Monday afternoon.