Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I feel really upset': Pentre homes flooded twice in day

Rhondda's local assembly member and its MP have urged Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to fully reimburse those affected by last week's flooding in Pentre.

NRW admitted trees it cut down blocked a culvert and caused the flooding, which resulted in thousands of pounds of damage to homes and businesses.

Plaid Cymru AM Leanne Wood has called for an independent investigation. Labour MP Chris Bryant has asked NRW to "accept formal liability".

NRW has been asked to comment.

Plaid Cymru has also called for a "full independent inquiry" into the causes of the flooding across Wales in recent weeks.

In his letter to NRW, Mr Bryant urged it to "put in place a full compensation scheme for those affected" and to "review their practice of leaving large amounts of brash [material left on the ground after trees are felled], which exacerbates both flooding and mountain fires".

He went on to write: "I am in no doubt at all that the single major contributory factor to flooding on the night of Sunday-Monday 16-17 February and on Thursday-Friday 20-21 February was the forestry clearance work done by Natural Resources Wales on the mountainside above St Peter's church."

He added: "In both cases the sole primary contributing factor behind the flooding was the work conducted by NRW on the mountainside."

Image caption Natural Resources Wales were in Pentre on Tuesday

Mr Bryant said that if NRW did not accept responsibility voluntarily "residents will pursue a civil claim".

In the Senedd on Tuesday, Ms Wood said a "full and independent investigation" into what happened in Pentre was needed and if the probe concluded NRW was liable for the flooding it should "ensure that people are fully reimbursed for the damages in full without any consequence for their home or car insurance policies".

Earlier in February NRW confirmed 95% of the Pentre woodland had been felled in a bid to tackle Larch disease.

Bill Purvis, NRW duty tactical manger, said: "From the photographs and pictures available it is evident that wooded material entered the watercourse and ended up blocking the grid.

"A review will be undertaken of our operations so that we learn lessons and can make improvements to ensure this doesn't happen again."