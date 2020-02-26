Plaid Cymru member suspended over anti-Semitism claims reinstated
A Plaid Cymru activist who was suspended over anti-Semitism claims has been reinstated as a party member.
In November Sahar Al-Faifi said she regretted the social media messages, which were deleted five years ago.
In a statement she said a Plaid Cymru panel found "there was no need for sanctions".
"I am more committed than ever before to creating a more just, inclusive and welcoming Wales," she wrote on her Twitter account.
Plaid confirmed the membership of Ms Al-Faifi, who appeared in a party election broadcast last year. It declined to comment further.