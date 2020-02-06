Image caption Nick Ramsay speaking after last Friday's High Court hearing in Bristol

Assembly member Nick Ramsay has said he has put forward "proposals" to the Welsh Conservatives aimed at ending his legal action against them.

Mr Ramsay's suspension from the party's assembly group was lifted by a Judge last week, pending a further hearing.

The Monmouth AM was suspended after he was arrested but released without charge on New Year's Day.

Mr Ramsay is suing group leader Paul Davies, claiming he broke the party's constitution in suspending him.

At last Friday's hearing Mr Davies's legal team argued for an adjournment on the basis that they had less than 24 hours to prepare for the case.

But High Court judge Jonathan Russen ruled the group suspension should be lifted until the case is heard.

He returned to the assembly this week.

Mr Davies did not attend a group meeting where Mr Ramsay was present, on Tuesday, on legal advice.

'Unfortunate dispute'

In a statement, issued on Wednesday evening, Mr Ramsay said: "I have today put clear, constructive and workable proposals to Mr Davies to bring an end to the legal case and allow Mr Davies and I to get back to working together.

"The details of the settlement proposals are confidential but I very much hope that Mr Davies will see the sense in accepting them to resolve this unfortunate dispute.

"We need to get back to working to hold the Welsh Government to account on behalf of the people we represent."

The Welsh Conservatives declined to comment.