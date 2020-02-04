Image caption A&E staffing levels at all three hospitals in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area are well below UK-wide standards

Opposition assembly members have urged the first minister to intervene in a row over the future of A&E services at Llantrisant's Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

It came after Mark Drakeford said on Monday that the decision should be left to doctors not politicians.

Several elected members of his own Labour Party have been amongst those campaigning against the downgrading.

He said he hoped the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board would engage with local representatives and patients.

The health board is working on plans to close the A&E department at the hospital completely or overnight.

A decision to centralise emergency care in fewer hospitals was made in 2015, but a final decision is yet to be made.

The health board said last week that action was needed to avoid "unacceptable risk to patient safety" - with the service facing severe staff shortages.

Tuesday's First Minister's Questions session was dominated by the issue with Plaid Cymru and Conservative AMs expressing concern at the proposals.

In an article published online local Labour AM Mick Antoniw said "it is the responsibility of elected politicians to speak for the people not doctors".

Image caption Mark Drakeford says "people on the ground" make decisions based on a "strategic direction" set by ministers

Quizzing the first minister, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said Mr Drakeford's argument that the decision should be left to the health board was "against the founding principles of the NHS, it's against the founding principles of this Senedd, it's even against the core values of your own party.

"Aren't the people of the Rhondda, the central valleys and indeed the whole of Wales entitled to expect a first minister that will intervene on their behalf instead of simply saying 'nothing to do with me'?" he added.

Mr Drakeford said that "the right people" to make the decision as to whether a service is "safe" and "sustainable" are those "who are experts in the service that is being provided".

Responding to concerns raised by the Plaid Cymru member for Rhondda Leanne Wood, Mr Drakeford said he "hopes the health board will take every step to make sure that it engages directly with local representatives and local patients".

Conservative AM for South Wales Central Andrew RT Davies called on the first minister to "take hold of the situation".

He continued: "Or will you turn your back on the people who rely on that provision in that hospital and say 'no' and allow that provision to be taken away against the wishes of your colleagues on your back benches and colleagues across this chamber who've campaigned vigorously with local communities to maintain that service?"

Image copyright NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FOR WALES Image caption Adam Price said the first minister's stance was 'against the founding principles of the NHS'

Mr Drakeford replied: "People on the ground, expert in the clinical work that an A and E department has to carry out, have to be the people who in the end make decisions based on the strategic direction that the government sets for them."

Writing online Pontypridd AM Mick Antoniw said: "Whilst it is right that clinicians have a pivotal role in configuring A&E services, it is the responsibility of elected politicians to speak for the people not doctors.

"The Royal Glamorgan is our hospital.

"Its accident and emergency service is vital to the wellbeing of the community I represent.

"Six years ago I campaigned to retain accident and emergency services in the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and I am absolutely committed to doing so again now, in the interests of my constituents.

"Overwhelmingly, this view is supported by the people I represent and live amongst and I will continue to stand with local Welsh Labour AMs and MPs in fighting to retain robust A&E services at our local hospital."