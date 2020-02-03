Image caption A&E services could end at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital

It is for doctors, not politicians, to decide the future of the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E department, Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Local MPs in his party have been among those campaigning to stop the downgrade of services in Llantrisant.

On Monday Mr Drakeford criticised politicians for not leaving the matter to clinicians.

"It needs to be a clinically led, not a politically led decision," he said.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board is working on plans to close the A&E completely or overnight.

A decision to centralise emergency care in fewer hospitals was made in 2015, but a final decision is yet to be made.

The health board said last week action was needed to avoid "unacceptable risk to patient safety" - with the service facing severe staff shortages.

Last week Labour Rhondda MP Chris Bryant chaired a meeting with the health board to discuss the hospital's future.

Newly elected Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones has called for the A&E to be saved, as has her assembly colleague Mick Antoniw.

Opposition politicians such as Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood, the AM for Rhondda, have also been campaigning against the possible closure.

Image caption Mark Drakeford said the situation was not at the point that the Welsh Government would need to intervene

The Welsh NHS is devolved to Wales's political institutions and is funded by the Welsh Government, which is run by Labour.

In a press conference on Monday, Mr Drakeford said the discussions were for doctors.

"The discussion at the Royal Glamorgan is for clinicians and the board to carry out," he said.

"They need to do that with their local population."

He added: "I think that's how that debate ought to be grounded rather than by politicians thinking that they are in a better position than doctors."

Asked if the Welsh Government would intervene, he said: "We are not remotely at that point yet."