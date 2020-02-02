Labour leadership candidates back devolution boost

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emily Thornberry, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer were in Cardiff on Sunday

People in north Wales do not feel devolution is working for them, a Labour leadership candidate has said.

Lisa Nandy joined Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey at a hustings in Cardiff.

All four supported boosting devolution, with front-runner Sir Keir arguing for a federal UK.

Ms Nandy and Ms Long-Bailey both said they would not stand in the way if a Welsh Parliament wanted an independence referendum.

Wigan MP Ms Nandy said: "I've spent a lot of time in north Wales over the last few years and, just like back home in Wigan, people feel very shut out from the centre of power - power in Westminster but also power in Cardiff."

She said people in Rhyl and Flint needed more power over their lives and that federalism was "the start but not the only answer".

Sir Keir, who had won the majority of nominations from Welsh Labour MPs, said explicitly that more powers should be devolved.

"Federalism is the way forward," he said.

He said Welsh Labour needed to be a bigger part of decision making in the party.

"I would not seek to impose anything on Wales - it's about agreement and working together," he said.

Some of the candidates were critical of how the UK party had dealt with Wales.

Ms Thornberry suggested she had been put in a position of doing interviews on broadband policy during the general election, where she was not told what the impact would be in Wales.

Ms Long-Bailey, the candidate backed by the pro-Jeremy Corbyn group Momentum, said she would want a discussion with Welsh members about devolution.

She said the assumption should be that Wales gets all the powers it needs and decides which ones it shares.

She also said the Welsh Assembly, soon to be renamed the Welsh Parliament, should be "autonomous" and not viewed as a satellite.