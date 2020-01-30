Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Brexit: 'We're leaving and we are taking our flag with us'

Three of Wales' four departing MEPs have not ruled out putting themselves forward for next year's assembly election.

The Brexit Party's Nathan Gill and James Wells and Labour's Jackie Jones all suggested they could run.

Plaid Cymru's Jill Evans, first elected to Brussels in 1999, said it was "time for younger people to stand".

Mr Gill, a former Senedd politician, told BBC Wales: "There are definitely things that we need to do in Wales.

"The Welsh Assembly project is an unfinished project and it needs tweaking and we've got very good ideas for that."

Asked if he would stand as a candidate Mr Gill said: "Not saying 'no', not saying 'yes'. I just need a rest."

Mr Gill had served as one of the group of seven UKIP AMs elected after the 2016 election, and had been the party's Welsh leader.

After a series of rows with former UKIP group leader Neil Hamilton, Mr Gill quit the Senedd in 2017. He later joined the Brexit Party.

His Brexit Party colleague James Wells, who was only elected to the European Parliament last May, said: "It's difficult to say what's going to happen next but all options are open definitely."

Jackie Jones was also elected last May. She said it was "too early to tell" if she would stand as an assembly candidate.

"If there are seats available, I don't know. Maybe."

"I'm not ruling anything out," she added.

After more than 20 years in Brussels Jill Evans reflected on an "amazing" time doing her "dream job" but said it was "time for younger people to stand for positions now".

The UK's 73 MEPs will leave their posts officially as the UK leaves the EU on Friday.