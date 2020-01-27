Image caption Stephen Crabb has served in two cabinet positions

Stephen Crabb has been elected as the new chairman of Westminster's Welsh Affairs Committee.

Its role is to examine policies of the UK government that have an impact on Wales.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb takes over from Monmouth's David TC Davies, who is now a junior minister in the Wales Office.

Mr Crabb was first elected in 2005 and has sat in cabinet as Welsh secretary and work and pensions secretary.