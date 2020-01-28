Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A congestion charge of £2 could be introduced by 2024 in Cardiff

A congestion charge in Cardiff should not go ahead until "clear alternatives to car use" are found, an AM says.

Another will tell Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas on Tuesday that revenue should be used to improve regional bus links into the city.

Mr Thomas has denied the charge, which would be £2 per day for non-Cardiff residents in cars, is a "valleys tax".

Cardiff council's plans include several public transport improvements before the charge is implemented.

In the private meeting on Tuesday, Labour AMs will discuss the matter with Mr Thomas and the council's cabinet member for transport, Caro Wild.

Caerphilly AM Hefin David will say the charge should not be brought in unless there are "clear alternatives to car use" and also apply to Cardiff residents.

Vikki Howells, AM for Cynon Valley and chair of the Labour assembly group, said: "I'll be seeking reassurance that a significant chunk of any revenue raised can be spent on improving public transport links across the region into Cardiff, with a particular emphasis on bus links."

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption Where do Cardiff's commuters come from?

The move is part of the council's plan to tackle climate change, reduce congestion, improve air quality and raise money to invest in public transport.

The council hopes it will be in place by 2024 and is discussing the charging zone boundaries, but plans to exclude Cardiff residents from the charge.

The scheme needs Welsh Government approval before it can be implemented.

'Us and them'

It has attracted criticism from several assembly members since it was announced earlier this month.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said the impact on the wider region, including some of Wales' "most deprived communities" would have to be considered.

Mr David previously called the idea "ridiculous" and Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said the congestion charge was a "valleys tax" and risked creating an "us and them environment" between the valleys and the capital.