Wales' Brexit minister has called for the Welsh Government to be included in the negotiations over the UK's future relationship with the EU.

Any aspect of Brexit that affects devolution should have the approval of Cardiff, Jeremy Miles said.

Leaving the EU will mean replacing a raft of EU regulations and policies administered by the Welsh Government.

The assembly has joined the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly in rejecting the Brexit bill.

The votes are a largely symbolic gesture and do not veto Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement, Mr Miles said: "We've set out the direction of travel we now think that those discussions need to take in order to protect Welsh interests.

"And this week there's a ministerial meeting between ministers from different parts of the UK here in Cardiff.

"We have said to the UK government over many months that we expect the Welsh Government to have a role in the negotiations in the weeks and months ahead.

"Where devolved interests are affected, the UK government shouldn't normally be going ahead with a negotiating position without our agreement."

Earlier this month, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the Welsh Government's decision to reject the UK government's Brexit deal was a "pity" but did not indicate a "breakdown of relations".

The European Parliament is expected to approve the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday, after the prime minister this week signed the treaty paving the way for the UK to leave on 31 January.