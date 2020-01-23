Image caption Ross England speaking at Welsh Conservative conference in 2016

A Tory assembly candidate who was accused by a crown court judge of deliberately sabotaging a rape trial has been deselected by his party.

Ross England was suspended as a party member and candidate in October.

In a statement on Thursday the party said Mr England was "no longer a Welsh Conservative candidate".

In April 2018 while giving evidence he had claimed he had a casual sexual relationship with the victim, which she denied.

The evidence was not permissible in court, although Mr England denies knowing this when he gave evidence.

Image caption Ross England was selected to stand for the Welsh Conservatives for the 2021 assembly election

In November Alun Cairns MP resigned as Welsh Secretary after denying claims he knew about Mr England's role in the collapse of the trial.

A Welsh Conservatives spokesman said: "The Welsh Conservative Candidates Committee convened on 22 January 2020 to consider the evidence in respect of an issue concerning Vale of Glamorgan Assembly candidate Ross England, and concluded that his candidacy should be withdrawn. Ross England is therefore no longer a Welsh Conservative candidate."