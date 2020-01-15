Image caption 'How many other people did that man do that sort of thing to,' Jenny Rathbone said

A Labour AM has told a debate about rape her experience of being assaulted when she was 18-years-old.

Jenny Rathbone said she was beaten around the head by a man who she drove home from a party, after she refused to go into his house.

"If we don't speak up then people who are seriously disturbed will go on doing this sort of thing," she said.

The debate was led by Plaid Cymru, calling for the devolution of the justice system.

During the debate Ms Rathbone, the AM for Cardiff Central, recounted her experience of an incident that took place when she was a teenager.

"I gave a lift to a young man from a party," she said. "I'd never met him before and knew nothing about him, he just happened to live close to where I did.

"And when I dropped him off at his house and I refused to go in he started beating me around the head, from nowhere.

"I was perfectly okay, I ran off and left my car and then went back for it later."

She said she never reported the incident to anyone, including her parents or friends.

"How deeply disturbed was this individual, who I'd never met before and never have met since, that he thought he had a right to beat me over the head simply because I refused to go along with his advances?

"So, all of us must have had a similar experience, and how many other people did that man do that sort of thing to, and how many of them succumbed to it?"

'Survivors not believed'

Leanne Wood, Plaid AM for Rhondda, said: "Too often, survivors are not believed and are forced to relive horrific experiences through insensitive court processes and a culture that just doesn't believe victims."

A Plaid motion, calling for the devolution of justice to address low conviction rates, passed the assembly with 35 votes to 12, with 2 abstentions.

The UK government has previously said it would be too costly to devolve justice to Wales.

"It is our belief that a single jurisdiction is the most effective way to deliver justice across England and Wales," said a spokesman.