Image caption Neil McEvoy told BBC Wales he will appeal against the ruling

Police were called to a Cardiff Council hearing after a panel ruled city councillor Neil McEvoy bullied a care home worker.

The decision was followed by angry scenes when supporters of Mr McEvoy rose to their feet and shouted at the panel's members.

Later it ruled Mr McEvoy, who is also an assembly member, should be suspended for four months.

Mr McEvoy said he would appeal against the ruling.

The politician had faced claims he had tried to "ambush" a therapy meeting involving a child in care. He said he was acting for a family who feared the child had been assaulted.

It follows days of evidence at the Cardiff council standards and ethics sub-committee, chaired by Cardiff University academic James Downe, and an investigation by the public services ombudsman for Wales.

The South Wales Central AM was found to have breached the council's code of conduct during two incidents - the first where he was found to have behave in a bullying manner in a phone call to a children's home, the second at the offices of a private care home provider.

Following the ruling supporters called the public services ombudsman's representative a "disgrace" and accused the panel of "corruption" and being a "kangaroo jury".

Members of the public were removed from the room by security after a disturbance that lasted more than five minutes.

'Not about alleged abuse'

The ombudsman, Nick Bennett, said he welcomed the standards committee finding that Mr McEvoy "bullied, intimidated and failed to show respect and consideration to a care worker, and that he brought his council and office as a councillor into disrepute on two occasions".

"The case before the committee was not about alleged child abuse; it was solely about the councillor's conduct," he said.

"Indeed, the police investigated an allegation of assault and found that there were no grounds for taking action."

Mr McEvoy is a former Plaid Cymru AM who was thrown out of the party in 2018 following an investigation into his conduct.

He had been suspended from Cardiff council in 2017 for a month after a tribunal found he made a comment that amounted to bullying behaviour.

Image caption Neil McEvoy sits as an independent after being expelled from Plaid Cymru

The first incident took place on 29 April 2018.

Mr McEvoy rang a private care home where a child was resident following allegations of abuse by the child.

He wanted to make a visit to the care home, but the care home worker told him that would not be appropriate because he was not named on the child's care plan.

The care home worker told Mr McEvoy that he would have to speak to the child's social worker on the Monday to arrange a visit but Mr McEvoy then said he would bring a colleague with him and he would raise the issue in the assembly on Tuesday.

When the care home worker continued to refuse him entry into the care home, he told her she had an hour to get back to her.

The committee heard how the care home worker felt bullied, intimidated and threatened and after the conversation she felt anxious, undermined and unwell.

The panel found that Mr McEvoy had breached the code of conduct on three counts in relation to this incident by bullying, intimidating and by being disrespectful to her.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hearing was held at Cardiff City Hall

The second incident took place on 11 May and related to a therapy meeting with the child at the private care provider's offices.

Mr McEvoy was accused of bullying and intimidating another care worker when he was informed that the meeting had been cancelled, and of bringing the council into disrepute.

The panel heard evidence that Mr McEvoy had made disparaging comments when describing the care worker.

He was cleared of bullying and intimidating behaviour but was found guilty of bringing the council into disrepute in relation to the incident.

"Correct channels"

Mr McEvoy claimed throughout the hearing that he was highlighting the case of a child in care who was alleging abuse, and that he had the right to intervene in this case because of his role as "corporate parent".

Professor Downe said that if the councillor had concerns about child abuse then he should report them through the "correct channels".

A statement on behalf of the Ombudsman stated he had no legal authority to visit the child, because "the court granted the care order in respect of the child in favour of the council as a corporate entity, giving the council as a whole responsibility for the child".

"The court did not grant any parental responsibility rights for the child to the councillor personally."

Mr McEvoy said he would be appealing the decision, "not because I think I can win but to highlight child abuse". He added, "in future the record will show I did my best".