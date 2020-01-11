Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slugs have been blamed for breaking traffic lights in Wrexham

They are better known for making gardeners' lives hell by ruining vegetable patches.

Now slugs have been accused of putting lives at risk in Wrexham by sabotaging a set of traffic lights.

They found their way into a pedestrian crossing unit near Rhosddu Park and wrecked the control board, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Wrexham councillor Marc Jones said repairs would be carried out after replacement parts were delivered.

"The controller was seriously damaged by slugs and the council was unable to complete all the repairs before the Christmas break," he said in a Facebook post.

"I'm told a new power supply has been ordered for the site and repairs should be complete very soon."

Wrexham Council has been asked to comment.

It is not the first time slugs have caused traffic lights to short circuit.

In 2016, Transport for Greater Manchester apologised after the molluscs caused havoc on the A580 in Walkden.