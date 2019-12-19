Image copyright Reuters

Wales' first minister has criticised Boris Johnson's plan to set a deadline for striking a trade deal with the EU as "dangerous and misleading".

It featured in the Queen's Speech which follows the Tories' election victory.

Mark Drakeford said it would not end "this sorry Brexit saga" while Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts complained there was no mention of post-Brexit funding promised for Wales.

Welsh Tory leader Paul Davies welcomed "an ambitious plan for the whole UK".

In the programme for action presented to Parliament on Thursday, the returning Conservative government's stated priority was to ensure the UK's departure from the EU on 31 January, with legislation to ban any moves to extend the transition period beyond December 2020.

Other bills will set out post-Brexit arrangements on farming, fishing, financial services and other sectors.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson was noticeably happier than his defeated Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn

A "points-based immigration system" is intended to allow the UK to welcome skilled workers, with a new visa aimed at fast-tracking entry for health professionals.

A commitment to an extra £34bn NHS funding in England will also be enshrined in law, and there was a pledge to cut business rates for thousands of retailers, pubs and restaurants across England and Wales.

Giving his reaction, the Welsh Labour leader Mr Drakeford said: "The PM's self-imposed ticking Brexit clock is dangerous and misleading.

"He is upping the ante on a no-deal Brexit by the end of 2020, which would be catastrophic for Wales. It would also not spell the end of this sorry Brexit saga.

On the subject of health, Mr Drakeford said: "We have long called for an increase in funding to protect our precious NHS so today's commitments are welcome.

"But the PM must now put his money where his mouth is so we can start the process of recovery from the damage caused from 10 years of austerity."

Ms Saville Roberts, who leads Plaid Cymru at Westminster, said the second Queen's Speech in little over two months showed "complete apathy" for Wales.

"This Queen's Speech has no new ideas and fails to deliver the funding that was promised to Wales during the Brexit referendum," she said.

"We don't even know what will replace the funding we have received from Europe for decades."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The Queen was accompanied by the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament

However, Paul Davies, who leads the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly, claimed the prime minister had "stuck to his guns" and would "get Brexit done" to "increase the prosperity and opportunity for all in the UK".

Referring to the latest A&E waiting times for Wales published earlier, Mr Davies claimed the Labour Welsh Government had "failed the people of Wales", with four out of seven health boards subject to some form of government intervention.

He said the Conservative group would urge Labour ministers to spend the extra £1.9bn it would receive from the UK government due to health spending increases in England on "improving outcomes for Welsh patients".