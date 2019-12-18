Image caption Ken Skates referred himself for investigation

There was a "shortcoming" in official processes when funding was given to a bus service in the transport minister's constituency, an investigation found.

But the Welsh Government inquiry found "no suggestion of impropriety" by Clwyd South AM Ken Skates.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said rules were "not fully observed" and not enough care taken to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

He said guidance for ministers and civil servants was being strengthened.

"No further action" would be taken, the first minister confirmed.

Mr Skates referred himself for investigation for a possible breach of government rules.

The investigation, ordered by the first minister, identified a number of shortcomings in the decision-making process.

Mr Drakeford said the proposal to fund the No 5 bus route between Llangollen and Wrexham was not presented to Mr Skates "in accordance with normal procedures".

In a letter to Mr Skates, he said: "I think that more care could have been taken to ensure that there was no conflict, or appearance of conflict, in the way in which this request for funding was handled."

Although the provisions of the Ministerial Code were not fully observed, there was "no impropriety" on the part of Mr Skates, the first minister added.

Mr Drakeford said guidance on the code for ministers and civil servants was being strengthened and that "no further action will be taken".

For the Conservatives, transport spokesman Russell George said it "was alarming" provisions were not fully observed.

"It is clear that this case has highlighted serious shortcoming in Welsh Government official processes, and lessons need to be learnt," Mr George added.