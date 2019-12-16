Image caption Simon Hart only became a junior minister under Boris Johnson in July

Simon Hart has been named as the new Welsh secretary after Boris Johnson's election victory for the Conservatives.

He succeeds Alun Cairns, who resigned at the start of the campaign amid a row over what he knew about an aide's role in the collapse of a rape trial.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP was previously a junior minister in the Cabinet Office.

Mr Hart said: "It's great to have this opportunity. I've got my orders and I'm going to try and do it as best I can."

Boris Johnson led the Tories to their biggest election win in more than 30 years with a majority of 80, after pledging to "get Brexit done" by the end of January.

The Welsh secretary oversees relations between the Welsh Government and Whitehall departments.

The appointment was welcomed by Welsh Assembly Conservatives - Senedd party leader Paul Davies gave him his "huge congratulations".

South Wales Central Assembly Member David Melding said it was an astute appointment "which promises much for Wales as we begin a new political chapter".

Who is Simon Hart?

Mr Hart came to Parliament in 2010 with a background in rural affairs as chief executive of the Countryside Alliance and a former master of the South Pembrokeshire Hunt.

A chartered surveyor by profession, he served on the backbenches until July when Boris Johnson took power and appointed him as a junior minister at the Cabinet Office.

He backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, but later emerged as leader of the Brexit Delivery Group, made up of MPs from both sides of the argument who sought a pragmatic approach to Brexit.

He has also been prominent in calls for greater protection for candidates and activists, claiming abuse was driving people out of politics.