Image caption Sarah Lewis said Chris Davies became "substantially more critical and negative" towards her

A former Conservative MP's constituency office manager has spoken of a "climate of fear" after she uncovered £700 of false invoices by him.

Sarah Lewis is suing Chris Davies for constructive dismissal, claiming she was ostracised and shunned by staff.

Mr Davies later admitted making false expense claims, and lost his seat as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire.

Ms Lewis told an employment tribunal she had not had a pay rise for three years, and quit after months off sick.

She told a hearing in Cardiff that she had noticed discrepancies with invoices for photography work back in 2016.

Ms Lewis said: "I made the decision not to submit the invoice to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), as I knew it was a false invoice."

After that she said Mr Davies's attitude towards her became "substantially more critical and negative" and that he "distanced" himself from her.

The tribunal also heard about an earlier incident where errors in submitting expenses meant Mr Davies had to pay back £4,000 to IPSA.

Ms Lewis described how he banged on the filing cabinet in her office and said: "I thought the whole point of becoming an MP was to get rich".

She said she did not know if this was said in jest or not.

When challenged about this incident by Mr Davies's solicitor Irvine McCabe, Ms Lewis said: "I've sworn to tell the truth - and I'm telling the truth."

Ms Lewis went on sick leave in January 2018 and quit her job at the constituency office in Brecon a few months later.

Following an investigation, Mr Davies was charged in connection with false expenses claims in February, and in April was fined after pleading guilty.

He was unseated as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire following a recall petition by constituents, and lost to the Liberal Democrats after seeking to win the seat back at a subsequent by-election.

The tribunal continues.