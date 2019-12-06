Image caption Andrew Morgan has been the WLGA's presiding officer for the past three years

The Labour leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council is the new head of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).

Andrew Morgan replaces ex-Newport council leader Debbie Wilcox, who is now a member of the House of Lords.

Mr Morgan described being elected to his new role as a huge honour, promising to "continue to champion local government's cause".

He will also remain WLGA spokesperson on transport, the environment and sustainability.

Mr Morgan said: "The past decade has been challenging for local government, but councils [have] shown leadership and worked to ensure our local communities have been well served and vital local services have been maintained."

He paid tribute to his predecessor, now Baroness Wilcox.

"Debbie has been a strong advocate for local government during her leadership of the WLGA and, as WLGA leader, I intend to continue to champion local government's cause, ensure its collective voice is heard by government and further raise the profile of the vital work that councils and councillors undertake on behalf of their communities," he said.

Baroness Wilcox was awarded her peerage in Theresa May's resignation honours, after Mrs May stepped down as prime minister in the summer.

She was nominated by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.