An assembly member has defended his decision to secretly record hearings with the man who oversees complaints against politicians in Wales.

Neil McEvoy, an independent AM, accused standards commissioner Sir Roderick Evans of sexism, bias, corruption and presiding over a "locker room culture".

Sir Roderick had been investigating Mr McEvoy on three counts, including the use of £5,000 for office building work.

Sir Roderick stepped down on Monday after the recordings came to light.

He said: "Much of what has been shared with the media has been taken out of context and is misleading."

The Welsh Assembly has asked the police to investigate the secret recording but Mr McEvoy said the reaction of presiding officer Elin Jones was "ridiculous".