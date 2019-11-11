Wales politics

Welsh Assembly standards chief resigns over 'AM's secret recordings'

  • 11 November 2019
The Welsh Assembly's standards commissioner Sir Roderick Evans has resigned, accusing an assembly member of secretly recording him.

Sir Roderick, who oversees complaints about AMs, said the unnamed politician recorded "highly confidential conversations with my staff".

The retired high court judge alleged he had been recorded "over a period of what seems to be several months".

He said the actions were "wholly unacceptable".