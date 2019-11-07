Image caption Gareth Bennett had been leader of the UKIP group in the Senedd

UKIP now has just one AM, despite winning seven seats in the Welsh Assembly election in 2016.

Gareth Bennett has become the sixth AM to quit the party, saying he will sit as an independent so he can support Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Mr Bennett warned: "If the Conservatives lose the election, we end up with a Remain Parliament - and we won't leave the EU at all."

Ex-Tory MP Neil Hamilton is now UKIP's only representative in Cardiff Bay.

UKIP has struggled since helping to secure a leave vote in the 2016 EU referendum, a few weeks after its assembly success.

After coming top across the UK in the 2014 European elections, UKIP finished eighth in the polls in May, losing all its MEPs as the Brexit Party - led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage - swept to victory.

Both UKIP and the Brexit Party say the agreement the prime minister made in October with EU leaders is not a proper Brexit because it will still leave the UK bound by European rules.

Image caption Mark Reckless, Caroline Jones, Mandy Jones and David Rowlands joined the Brexit Party in May

At a UKIP conference in Newport in September, which was overshadowed by newly-elected party leader Richard Braine refusing to attend, Mr Bennett admitted the assembly group tended to "specialise in having bust-ups with each other".

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Bennett, a South Wales Central regional AM and former UKIP Senedd group leader, said: "The British public, who voted to leave the European Union, have waited three-and-a-half years - and we still haven't left.

"There is now a grave danger that, if Boris Johnson's deal doesn't go through, then we will not leave at all.

"Those of us who wanted a harder deal now have to realise that Boris's deal is the best we can get at this time."

Accusing the Brexit Party and UKIP of "effectively trying to sabotage Brexit" by opposing the deal, Mr Bennett said he had "made the decision to resign from UKIP with immediate effect, in order to sit as an independent AM".

Image copyright UKIP Image caption Another former UKIP member, Michelle Brown, now sits as an independent

Four former UKIP AMs, Mark Reckless, Mandy Jones, Caroline Jones and David Rowlands, joined Mr Farage's Brexit Party in May, three of whom had already left UKIP to sit as independents.

Michelle Brown quit the UKIP group in March and is still an independent AM.

Mr Bennett has been no stranger to controversy since he was elected.

He was suspended from the Senedd for a week without pay earlier this year after superimposing the head of a female Labour assembly member onto the image of a barmaid in a video he made.

He was also officially censured last December for spending almost £10,000 on an office that never opened.