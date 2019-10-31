Image caption Ross England was selected to stand for the Welsh Conservatives for the 2021 assembly election

The Conservative Party knew about Ross England's involvement in a rape trial collapse before he was selected as a candidate, sources have told BBC Wales.

Mr England was accused by a Crown Court judge of deliberately sabotaging the trial in April 2018, by making claims about the victim's sexual history, which she denies

The defendant, James Hackett, was convicted following a retrial.

Mr England has been suspended from the party, pending an inquiry by officials.

Mr England, who has worked for the Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, was selected as the party's candidate to fight for the Vale of Glamorgan seat at the 2021 Welsh Assembly Elections.

He has said he acted honestly during the aborted trial, and was not aware that any evidence had been ruled inadmissible.

The Conservative Party has yet to comment on any aspect of the case, despite repeated requests over a three-day period.

However, Mr Cairns has now said he was only made aware of the circumstances around the trial's collapse this week.

Speaking to BBC Wales on Thursday, one Conservative Party source said they called the party's Cardiff headquarters on the day the trial collapsed to inform management that Mr England's actions had led to the collapse of the trial.

He had been giving evidence at the trial of his friend, when he claimed to have had a casual sexual relationship with the victim.

The judge Stephen Hopkins QC stopped the trial asking Mr England: "Why did you say that, are you completely stupid?"

The judge continued: "You have managed single-handed, and I have no doubt it was deliberate on your part, to sabotage this trial… get out of my court."

The judge added he would be writing to Mr England's political allies in the hope they would take "appropriate action".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A rape victim says Ross England had a "formulated plan" to wreck the trial of her attacker

A separate source told BBC Wales: "Richard Minshull [Director, Welsh Conservatives] got a letter around this timeframe about Ross because the party were his employer.

"Whether this letter was from the judge or not, I'm not sure, but he was certainly speaking with both Alun [Cairns - Welsh Secretary] and Byron [Lord Davies, chairman of the Welsh Conservatives] regularly regarding 'what to do about Ross.'"

The victim has told BBC Wales that "people in Conservative HQ know... I know that Alun Cairns knows what he did in court and they knew by that evening.

"Therefore for them to make him a candidate in their target seat for the Welsh assembly proves to me how little respect they have for me, how little respect they have for the criminal justice system."

Analysis: Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

Image caption Ross England speaking at Welsh Conservative conference in 2016

This gets worse for the Welsh Conservatives at a very sensitive time.

Mr England was working for the party at the time his actions led to the collapse of the trial and two sources have told us the party was aware of what happened long before his selection.

After three days, Alun Cairns has now told us he knew nothing of the role of Ross England in the collapse of the trial.

The continuing failure of the party itself to clarify who knew what and when poses its own questions.

Unless they can come up with some answers soon, it'll be the big hitters out on the campaign trail who'll be asked for explanations.

Mr England was suspended by the party pending an investigation by the candidates committee.

After working for Mr Cairns, Mr England was employed by the Conservative Party in south Wales at the time the trial collapsed.

Mr Cairns has previously endorsed Mr England as a "friend and colleague" with whom "it will be a pleasure to campaign".

On Thursday, he said he only became aware of the collapse of the trial "some considerable time afterwards and had no knowledge of the role of Ross England".