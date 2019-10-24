Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The PM says an early poll would create a "credible" deadline for passing a Brexit deal

Labour will "run scared" from Boris Johnson's call for a 12 December election, according to a senior Welsh Conservative MP.

The prime minister has said MPs can have more time to debate his Brexit deal if they back a poll on that date.

Tory Monmouth MP David Davies said "calling for an election is absolutely the right thing to do".

But Labour Swansea West MP Geraint Davies said a referendum on Mr Johnson's Brexit deal was needed first.

Yet shadow leader of the House Valerie Vaz said Labour would back an election "once no-deal is ruled out and if the extension allows".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price warned Mr Johnson had "no coherent plan to end the Brexit chaos and a general election will not solve the crisis".

Mr Johnson said he expected the EU to grant an extension to his 31 October deadline, though he "really" did not want one.

He has urged Labour to back the election in a vote he plans to hold next week.

David Davies told BBC Wales "we need an election and the public know that".

"Labour have been calling for one month after month and then they said they were going to support one if we didn't get an extension, which I assume we'll have by Monday so let's see if they'll keep their word," he said.

The EU is expected to give its verdict on delaying Brexit on Friday.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson says his "preferred option" is a short Brexit postponement "say to 15 or 30 November".

In that case, he writes, he will try to get his deal through Parliament again, with Labour's support.

If, as widely expected, the EU's Brexit delay is to the end of January, Mr Johnson says he will hold a Commons vote next week on a 12 December election.

If Labour agrees to this, the government says it will try to get its deal through before Parliament is dissolved for the campaign on 6 November.

Geraint Davies told MPs there had to be a referendum on the prime minister's deal before a general election should take place.

"Many members on this side may allow a deal through this House holding their noses if and only if the public are given a final say before an election," he said.

Mr Price said his party's priority was also a "final say referendum, rather than an election, as the clearest way to end the Brexit chaos".

"If his gamble fails on Monday, the prime minister has no option but to resign.

"It will be for the opposition parties to find a common way forward and form a government with a sensible plan to end the chaos."