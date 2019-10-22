Image caption Boris Johnson told MPs the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

Most of Wales' MPs have joined colleagues in opposing Boris Johnson's three-day timetable to get his Brexit deal through the House of Commons.

MPs voted 322 versus 308, with a majority of 14, to reject the PM's bid to fast-track his Brexit law.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru members were among those rejecting the plan.

First Minister Mark Drakeford welcomed the vote, saying it was unacceptable to expect proper scrutiny of "such a significant bill in such little time".

He and his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon had called for an extension to allow MPs, AMs and MSPs more time to look at the legislation.

David Davies, Tory MP for Monmouth, said it is "not very likely" that the UK will leave the EU on the 31 October.

"Parliament is going to do its up most to stop that from happening", he said.

MPs did back the general principle of the Brexit bill, however, passing its second reading.

The events in the Commons came after the Welsh Assembly voted against Boris Johnson's deal - with first minister Mark Drakeford calling for AMs to go further and formally refuse consent for it to become law.

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru's parliamentary leader, said the delay gave "more opportunity to release the economic impact assessments".

After the vote, the prime minister told the Commons he would "pause" his legislation until the EU had "stated their intentions".

He sent a letter, as required by the Benn Act, requested an extension to the Brexit date of 31 October earlier this week.

Mr Johnson told MPs he was "disappointed" they had "voted for delay", and said the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

But he said his policy remained that Brexit would go ahead at the end of the month, but added: "One way or another, we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent."

Welsh MPs opposing the timetable included Jane Dodds, for the Liberal Democrats, and former Welsh Conservative MP Guto Bebb.

All six Tory MPs backed the timetable, including former Brexiteer rebel David Jones who joined party colleagues in backing the second reading, which was opposed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru, Mr Bebb and Ms Dodds.

Mr Jones had voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal three times. Stephen Kinnock, a Labour MP who has talked about supporting a deal, voted against the timetable and the second reading.

'Major problem'

Mr Kinnock said it was a "major problem" that Mr Johnson had removed provisions on workers' rights.

"Number 10 has failed to convince me that my constituents' workplace rights are safe in the prime minister's hands," he said.

Welsh Lib Dem leader Ms Dodds said before the vote: "We need a People's Vote so we can break the deadlock and avoid a damaging no deal Brexit."

"Tonight's defeat of the British Government was a victory for democracy," said Plaid's Jonathan Edwards

"By choosing to pause the Bill, the Prime Minister is doing more to delay Brexit than anyone else."