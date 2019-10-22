Image caption AMs will vote on Boris Johnson's bill later

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru assembly members will state their opposition to the legislation backing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in a debate later.

AMs will vote on whether the Senedd opposes Parliament passing the bill being discussed by MPs in the Commons.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has called for the EU to grant an extension to allow AMs and others to scrutinise the legislation.

Welsh Tory Brexiteer Andrew RT Davies said the debate was "groundhog day".

On Tuesday the UK government said it would abandon its Brexit deal bill if MPs vote against the three-day timetable granted to get it through Parliament.

Boris Johnson told MPs if the programme was rejected and the EU confirmed a delay to the 31 October exit, he would instead push for a general election.

In the assembly on Tuesday AMs will debate a motion saying that the legislature "does not agree to the UK parliament enacting the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as introduced in the House of Commons".

Mark Drakeford is expected to a hold a joint news conference with Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon in London on Wednesday.

He has claimed that the Brexit deal will "make Wales poorer" - and said it was worse than the deal struck by Theresa May.

Mr Drakeford said the agreement would "wrench us out of the single market and customs union and create new barriers to trade which would make Wales poorer".

If the bill does proceed it is likely that AMs will have to give separate formal approval in the assembly, although it would not be binding on the UK government.

Mr Drakeford wrote a joint letter with his Scottish counterpart, Nicola Sturgeon, saying AMs and MSPs needed more than just to 31 October to scrutinise the bill.

Plaid Cymru has said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill should include a say for the Senedd, over both the legislation and the future trading relationship.

'Democratic disgrace'

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards said: "We have a proposed exit, but have no impact assessments to tell us how it will affect the communities we represent. Now we have legislation, but only a few hours to read, understand and propose changes to it. This is a democratic disgrace.

"No one can believe that this is what taking back control looks like."

The Labour Welsh Government opposes Brexit and wants a further referendum to take place.

Mr Davies said: "It's groundhog day in the Welsh Assembly, as Labour and their little helpers Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems table a motion which once again goes against the will of the Welsh people and ignores the referendum result.

"The 'Assembly Remainers' should be up front and honest with the Welsh public about their campaign. They oppose a 'no-deal Brexit', they oppose a deal, they oppose an election, they oppose everything and their only interest is to block democracy."