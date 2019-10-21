Image copyright BBC/PA

More time is needed to allow the Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament to scrutinise Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, the first ministers of Wales and Scotland have said.

Both places will need to vote on a law to implement the deal - Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon say 10 days is not enough to consider the legislation.

The PM has sent Brussels an unsigned letter asking for an extension.

But he has sent another, saying it is a mistake.

Mr Johnson's hand was forced by law after MPs voted to delay voting on his deal at the weekend, at least until his legislation is passed.

No.10 is seeking a further vote on the Brexit deal on Monday, but it is currently unclear if the Commons speaker will allow it.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) will be introduced on Monday. Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon made their request in letters to EU council president Donald Tusk and Mr Johnson.

They say there is not enough time before the scheduled Brexit day of 31 October for AMs and MSPs to "fulfil our constitutional responsibilities".

Writing to the PM, the first ministers said: "We... wish to state in the clearest possible terms that we and our legislatures need time to analyse and consider the draft bill.

"We share the view which lay behind the amendment passed by a clear majority of the House of Commons that the time between now and 31 October provides insufficient opportunity to undertake this essential scrutiny".

They urged Mr Johnson to comply "fully and in good faith" with the Benn Act, which forced him to request the letter.

Both also asked Mr Tusk for the extension, if granted by the remaining 27 EU states, to be long enough so a further referendum could be held.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks for your consistent efforts to ensure the option of the UK remaining in the EU is not closed off on the EU side," they told him.