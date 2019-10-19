Image caption The public is "sick and tired" of MPs going around in circles over Brexit, Stephen Crabb says

The public's patience over Brexit is being tested to an "unacceptable extent", an MP has said.

Stephen Crabb criticised fellow MPs after they backed a motion on Saturday to rule out a no-deal exit, voting 322 votes to 306.

The vote also meant Boris Johnson had to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond 31 October, dealing a blow to his plans after agreeing a new deal this week.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb did not back the motion.

"We cannot carry on going around in circles chasing our tails because I think we're testing the patience of the public to an unacceptable extent," he said.

The motion was tabled by independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin and withholds approval of Mr Johnson's deal until the legislation to implement it is in place.

Sir Oliver and his supporters said it was an insurance policy to prevent it turning into a no-deal exit.

Mr Johnson has vowed to press on "undaunted" and a vote on his new Brexit deal could now take place on Monday.

And Mr Crabb, the former work and pensions secretary, believes it could win the backing of the house of Commons despite objections from Labour, Liberal Democrats, DUP, SNP and Plaid Cymru.

"I believe there would've been a narrow majority for the government had we been able to get a clear yes/no vote on the deal," he said.

"I'm hoping next week we will get another chance.

Former Welsh Secretary David Jones also thinks there will be victory for the government if there is a vote on Monday.

Image caption Boris Johnson said after the motion passed: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU."

The Clwyd West MP said: "I think that the reason it will be won is that because right across the country, people are going to be saying to their members of parliament, 'Look, we're fed up with this process, we want Brexit out of the way'.

"I would think that any MP who persists with trying to thwart this is going to find him or herself in big difficulty with their electorate."

But Plaid's parliamentary leader, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts, said: "We will be campaigning for a people's vote, because when every other way out is closed, where else can the government go, and if they're deal is so good, put it to the people.

"What have you got to be afraid of?"

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, said Saturday's vote sent a "clear message" to Mr Johnson: "We do not want to leave without a deal."

Labour's Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock added: "By passing [the] Letwin amendment Parliament has done all it can to take no-deal off the table by evading the trap the government was trying to set, and has given MPs time and space to analyse and digest withdrawal agreement in full."